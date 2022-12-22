Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 100.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

