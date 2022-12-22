Thunder Brawl Trading Down 72.2% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 72.2% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $24,218.73 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.10542112 USD and is down -14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,105.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

