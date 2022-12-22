Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,133 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,782,091 shares of company stock worth $160,202,983. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

