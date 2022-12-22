Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $512,600.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

