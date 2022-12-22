TomoChain Market Cap Reaches $25.49 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $25.49 million and $3.26 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,739,238 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

