Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Insider Michael East Buys 27,149 Shares

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Michael East bought 27,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$32,578.80 ($21,864.97).
Top Shelf International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.
Top Shelf International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Top Shelf International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Shelf International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.