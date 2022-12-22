Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $11.52. Toray Industries shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 15,166 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRYIY shares. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Toray Industries Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Featured Articles

