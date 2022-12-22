Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.
Trade Desk Stock Down 0.0 %
TTD opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2,328.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $98.60.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
