Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 368% compared to the typical volume of 689 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 301,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,401. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.