Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 423 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

AEP traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

