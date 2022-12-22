Tradewinds LLC. Has $454,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.94.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
