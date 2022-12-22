TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

