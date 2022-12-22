Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 4.7% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 28,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 52,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Treasury Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.