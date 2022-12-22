Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.