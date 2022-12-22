Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.23

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 9540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campion Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.