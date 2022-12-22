U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,466. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

