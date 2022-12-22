Ultra Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $57.00 million and approximately $811,429.02 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00599883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00266856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053441 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18520948 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $802,612.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.