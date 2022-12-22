Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Unisync Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$40.31 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

