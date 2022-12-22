United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $8.95 on Thursday, reaching $350.88. 680,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,147. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $373.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.50.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $864,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

