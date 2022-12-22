Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00026299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $43.72 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $896.12 or 0.05395125 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00494098 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,862.61 or 0.29275554 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

