USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.20 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.54 or 0.05225621 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00498555 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.25 or 0.29539605 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,199,392,528 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
