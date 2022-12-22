USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion and $1.67 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $899.21 or 0.05335700 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00497830 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.99 or 0.29496679 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,328,808,768 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
