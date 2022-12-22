USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.89 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $96.89 million and approximately $277,539.27 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00005165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00603944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00264748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

