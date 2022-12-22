Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

