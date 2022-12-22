Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $13.84

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $14.29. Valneva shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Valneva Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

