Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

