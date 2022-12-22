Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.