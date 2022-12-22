Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

