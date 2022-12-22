Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 10.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VYM traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $106.85. 78,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,199. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88.

