Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Reduced by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

