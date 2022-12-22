Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $32,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MGK opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $265.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.