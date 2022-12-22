Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

