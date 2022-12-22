Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.