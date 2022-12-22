Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.