Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VBK opened at $203.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

