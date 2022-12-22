Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

