Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.23

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $23.86. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 1,032,685 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 607.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517,819 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

