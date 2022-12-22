Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

