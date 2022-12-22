Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.20. Vaso shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 11,150 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 8.59%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

