Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Velo3D worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Velo3D

In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $84,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $37,766.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $84,036.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $154,729. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Velo3D Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 78.43% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

