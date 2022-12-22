Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.68. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $5,148,211.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,121,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,017,345.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,127 shares of company stock valued at $33,424,015 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $4,564,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

