Venus Price Reaches $3.79 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Venus has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $54.03 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00022512 BTC on major exchanges.
About Venus
Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Venus Token Trading
