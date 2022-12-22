Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 12,931 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,849 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

