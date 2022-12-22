Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 3,620 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 451.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 77,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,185. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

