Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 306 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $42.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,387.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,446.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,260.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

