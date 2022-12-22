Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 50.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 10.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bunge by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 65,748 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of BG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,023. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

