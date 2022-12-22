Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. 26,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

