Veracity Capital LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $454,740,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after buying an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IUSV stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. 7,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

