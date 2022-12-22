Veracity Capital LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.67. 26,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

