Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 33,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,631. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

